Everything New on HBO Max in October

This month, two of HBO Max’s biggest shows return. Fresh off a ton of wins at the Emmy Awards, Mike White’s The White Lotus is back for its second season in a new location — this year, the action moves to Italy to follow what happens to a new group of vacationers. And the sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 from Armando Iannucci returns with its second season of outer space disasters as well.

There’s also a new season (this one the third, not the second) of Pennyworth, the prequel DC Comics series about the adventures of Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth as a young man. (The show, which previously aired on Epix, has been renamed Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler for its new home.)

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in October 2022:

October 1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini's Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let's Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)

October 2

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

October 5

Eraser: Reborn, 2022

October 6

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

October 7

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 8

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021

October 9

We Baby Bears S1E

October 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 11

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

October 15

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022

October 17

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

October 18

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama's Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

October 19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

October 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

October 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022

October 26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

October 28

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

