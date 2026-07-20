Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a brand new comedic sci-fi spinoff of The Big Bang Theory. Plus, catch a new season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, as well as a gripping docuseries about the volcanic eruption that destroyed Pompeii.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out other recent TV releases right here.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom joins forces with his girlfriend and friends in an attempt to restore reality after inadvertently destroying the universe in this comedic sci-fi spinoff of The Big Bang Theory.

Where to watch Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: The sci-fi comedy premieres on July 23 on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.

Ransom Canyon (Season 2 Premiere)

Three passionate, interconnected ranch dynasties battle for land, love, and their way of life in a small Texas town in this romantic neo-Western.

Where to watch Ransom Canyon: The latest eight-episode season premieres on July 23 on Netflix.

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 4 Premiere)

In this prequel series to Star Trek: The Original Series, Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One explore bizarre new worlds while traveling the galaxy on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Where to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The fourth season of the sci-fi spinoff premieres on July 23 on Paramount Plus, with new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.

Pompeii: Out of Time

Actor Tom Hiddleston hosts this three-part documentary that explores Pompeii’s dramatic final moments amid the eruption of Mount Vesuvius through the lens of ordinary, everyday Romans.

Where to watch Pompeii: Out of Time: The docuseries begins streaming on July 23 on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 3 Premiere)

This spinoff of The Walking Dead follows Negan and Maggie as they explore an anarchic, dead-riddled, post-apocalyptic Manhattan long cut off from the rest of civilization.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City: The horror-drama series premieres at 9PM E.T. on July 23, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays and all episodes available to stream simultaneously via AMC+.

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