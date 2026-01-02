The Best New Movies and Shows on Peacock This Month

Peacock’s new offerings in January of 2026 (gulp) include the return of their award-winning competition series The Traitors, along with the debut of a new original series called Ponies — as in “persons of no interest” in the lingo of the spy community — about a pair of newly recruited CIA operatives played by Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson.

Also coming to Peacock in January: Weekly episodes of Chicago Fire, Med, and PD, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, plus the Critics Choice Awards, and a buncha older movies including Hail, Caesar!, Waterworld, and Rob Reiner’s Misery (RIP). Also, at the very end of December, Peacock added the latest Yorgos Lanthimos movie Bugonia starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, so you can watch that one too.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Peacock in January 2026...

January 1

17 Again

Abominable

Ad Astra

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Roads Lead to Rome

The American

Angels & Demons

Before We Go

Berlin, I Love You

Blue Streak

Changeling

The Choice

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Cold Pursuit

The Da Vinci Code

Den Of Thieves

Dog Days

Freaky

The Game

Gamer

The Gift

The Green Mile

Hail, Caeser! Universal Pictures loading...

READ MORE: The 21 Best Movies of the 21st Century

Hail, Caesar!

House of Gucci

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

In Time

Into The Storm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Kingdom

Little Italy

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Let Him Go

Little Giants

Mad Max

The Maze Runner

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Misery

The Perfect Storm

Pitch Black

The Proposal

R.I.P.D.

Riddick

Robocop

Robocop 2

Salvable

Shark Tale

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Shrek Forever After

Spy Game

Sugar

The Terminator

The Tomorrow War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Us

Universal Universal loading...

Waterworld

Wick Is Pain

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Women of Brewster Place

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026

Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant - Oxygen)

Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)

January 4

E! Live from the Red Carpet - 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)

January 5

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)

Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego's Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 - Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)

January 6

On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

The Wall, Season 6 - Premiere (NBC)

January 8

Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)

The Traitors, Season 4 - Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 - Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)

January 9

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)

The Hunting Party, Season 2 - Premiere (NBC)

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

January 11

E! Live from the Red Carpet - Golden Globes 2026 (E!)

January 13

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)

January 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

Love Island All Stars, Season 3 - Premiere (ITV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

January 15

Ponies - Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 4 - New Episodes, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Twisters

January 16

Jurassic World

January 22

Team Mekbots, Season 2B - Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 4 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

January 24

Ride On

January 27

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 - Finale (Bravo)

January 29

Silent Night

The Traitors, Season 4 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

January 30

The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)

Get our free mobile app