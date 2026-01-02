The Best New Movies and Shows on Peacock This Month
Peacock’s new offerings in January of 2026 (gulp) include the return of their award-winning competition series The Traitors, along with the debut of a new original series called Ponies — as in “persons of no interest” in the lingo of the spy community — about a pair of newly recruited CIA operatives played by Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson.
Also coming to Peacock in January: Weekly episodes of Chicago Fire, Med, and PD, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, plus the Critics Choice Awards, and a buncha older movies including Hail, Caesar!, Waterworld, and Rob Reiner’s Misery (RIP). Also, at the very end of December, Peacock added the latest Yorgos Lanthimos movie Bugonia starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, so you can watch that one too.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Peacock in January 2026...
January 1
17 Again
Abominable
Ad Astra
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Roads Lead to Rome
The American
Angels & Demons
Before We Go
Berlin, I Love You
Blue Streak
Changeling
The Choice
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Cold Pursuit
The Da Vinci Code
Den Of Thieves
Dog Days
Freaky
The Game
Gamer
The Gift
The Green Mile
Hail, Caesar!
House of Gucci
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
In Time
Into The Storm
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The Kingdom
Little Italy
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Let Him Go
Little Giants
Mad Max
The Maze Runner
A Million Ways To Die In The West
Misery
The Perfect Storm
Pitch Black
The Proposal
R.I.P.D.
Riddick
Robocop
Robocop 2
Salvable
Shark Tale
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
Shrek Forever After
Spy Game
Sugar
The Terminator
The Tomorrow War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Us
Waterworld
Wick Is Pain
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Women of Brewster Place
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026
Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant - Oxygen)
Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)
January 4
E! Live from the Red Carpet - 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)
January 5
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)
Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego's Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 - Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)
January 6
On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
The Wall, Season 6 - Premiere (NBC)
January 8
Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)
The Traitors, Season 4 - Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 - Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)
January 9
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)
The Hunting Party, Season 2 - Premiere (NBC)
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
January 11
E! Live from the Red Carpet - Golden Globes 2026 (E!)
January 13
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)
January 14
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
Love Island All Stars, Season 3 - Premiere (ITV)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
January 15
Ponies - Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Season 4 - New Episodes, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Twisters
January 16
Jurassic World
January 22
Team Mekbots, Season 2B - Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Season 4 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
January 24
Ride On
January 27
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 - Finale (Bravo)
January 29
Silent Night
The Traitors, Season 4 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
January 30
The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)
