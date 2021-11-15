Well, we still don’t have the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that was supposedly going to pop up online last week. (Don’t believe what you read on the internet, folks. Unless you read it here. Obviously, then it is worth believing.) But hey, at least we got a new poster for the film today — and when the official No Way Home account tweeted it out, they revealed that the long-awaited second trailer for the film will debut tomorrow.

“Trailer Tomorrow.” the @SpiderManMovie account tweeted along with the new poster, which shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange standing back to back as the multiverse unfolds on itself in the background. There are also cameo appearances from Doctor Octopus’ mechanical arms, some Electro electricity, and a teeny tiny Green Goblin flying around in the background. Take a look:

Sony

The poster does not confirm (or even hint at) appearances by previous Spider-Men like Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, or from members of their supporting cast. It doesn’t even show off either of the new Spider-Man costumes that we know for sure are in the movie thanks to the toys and merchandise that have already been released in stores. Instead, it shows Spider-Man back in his Iron Spider costume from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. (For the record, the new suits are “The Integrated Suit” and the “Black and Gold Suit.”)

Directed by Jon Watts, and also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, and J.K. Simmons, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theaters on December 17. Let’s see what’s in that new trailer tomorrow.

