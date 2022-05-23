Unlike the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the just revealed new trailer gives us our first look at Christian Bale’s villain character, Gorr the God Butcher.

The name pretty much says it all, doesn’t it?

If not, this new trailer will show him in action, slaying gods and apparently targeting the heroes of the film’s title. It also features a lot of interactions between the original Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his new partner, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who now wields the restored Mjolnir hammer. The trailer also suggests that Thor and Jane may rekindle their romance in the film, and it reveals Thor’s ... uh ... hammer as well. Take a look for yourself:

In addition, Marvel also debuted a very nice new poster for Love and Thunder featuring Thor, Jane’s Thor, Gorr, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8.

