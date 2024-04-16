Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder were both from the same director, Taika Waititi, and featured much of the same cast, including Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. They both have very similar plot structures; they start with humorous recap monologues that lead to big fight scenes followed by a return to Asgard (or New Asgard), when a new villain with a personal beef with Thor is unleashed, then Thor heads to another planet where a comedic secondary villain tries to imprison him, leading to a big battle, an escape, and then an ending that involves Thor making a noble sacrifice to attain victory.

So why did one work and one fell flat? There’s one central scene in both films that explains it all. In our latest ScreenCrush video we break down these two Marvel blockbusters and show why one was a huge favorite with fans, and the other disappointed audiences. Watch our full breakdown below:

