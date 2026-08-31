Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the return of Glen Powell’s sports series Chad Powers, the return of Guy Ritchie’s crime series The Gentlemen, the return of a character from the old sitcom Martin, and more.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Chad Powers

The ubiquitous Glen Powell returns with the second season of his streaming comedy series about a disgraced quarterback who creates a disguise and a new identity to resume his football career. Powell himself co-created the show with Loki’s Michael Waldron.

Where to watch Chad Powers: Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 3. All six Season 2 episodes will be available on that date.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s TV adaptation of his own crime film is back for another seasonn featuring stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. And even before The Gentlemen returns for Season 2, Netflix has already renewed The Gentlemen for a third season.

Where to watch The Gentlemen: Season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 3. All eight Season 2 episodes will be available on that date.

Earle Meets World

TikTok star Alix Earle (who Netflix calls “Gen-Z’s ultimate It Girl”) gets her own reality TV show this week on the streamer, which it claims is about her “making the next big jump in her career.”

Where to watch Earle Meets World: The show premieres on Netflix on September 4.

The Varnell Hill Show

Almost 30 years after the end the ’90s sitcom Martin, the show is getting a spinoff. According to Paramount+, The Varnell Hill Show features Tommy Davidson reprising his role from Martin, “as he fights to stay relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape.”

Where to watch The Varnell Hill Show: The show premieres on Paramount+ on September 1.

Lovesick

One more new Netflix show for you this week, this one about a woman who dreams of becoming a doctor during the Mexican Revolution, and then (per Netflix) “defying convention in search of love, purpose and independence.”

Where to watch Lovesick: The show premieres on Netflix on September 2.