Danny Boyle is not necessarily seen as a biopic guy. (When you’ve made movies as varied as Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, Sunshine, and Yesterday, you’re not any type of guy.) But Boyle did direct Steve Jobs, an interesting and unconventional biopic about the Apple founder. And I guess if you want to include it, he also made 127 Hours, which was also a biographical film of a highly unusual sort about rock climber Aron Ralston. (Most biographs don’t take place over just a couple dozen hours and involve a man cutting off his own arm.)

Now Boyle’s made a movie about media tycoon Rupert Murdoch (Guy Pearce). Ink, written by James Graham and based on his own West End and Broadway play, is about Murdoch’s takeover of the British tabloid The Sun and his transformation of it into a modern tabloid. Murdoch recruits editor Larry Lamb (Jack O’Connell) to help him reshape The Sun, and the film follows how they changed the news business forever.

Watch the trailer for Ink below:

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Here is Ink’s official synopsis:

The film is an explosive cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today.

Ink is scheduled to open in theaters on December 11. It then premieres on Netflix on January 8, 2027. If nothing else, this should make a fascinating double feature with Steve Jobs.

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