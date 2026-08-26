Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting a sequel, and that sequel now has an official title:

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

(Yes, with the hyphen in the middle of “misadventures.”)

While the previous film was directed by Quentin Tarantino, he decided not to direct this follow-up, featuring Brad Pitt reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth. (That decision seemingly has to do with Tarantino’s self-imposed restriction on his own career to direct just ten feature films, of which he has already made nine.)

Tarantino did allow Pitt to bring the script to his Seven and Fight Club filmmaker David Fincher, though, who decided to replace Tarantino in the director’s chair on the project. Fincher shot Tarantino’s script, which we now know has this Further Mis-Adventures title.

Netflix just confirmed that name, and gave us our first glimpse of the title treatment (the sunglasse as the o’s in the name is a nice touch) as well as a shot of a ’70s-ified Cliff Booth cruising through Los Angeles at night.

READ MORE: Every David Fincher Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Come to think of it, the Mis-Adventures with the hyphen is of a piece with the guy who titled a movie Inglourious Basterds.

According to Netflix, the film is set in 1977 “and it’s a very different Hollywood.” The film also features Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled to open in theaters on November 25. It then premieres on Netflix on December 23.

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