A new Brad Bird animated feature. A Norm Macdonald doc. Two Tyler Perry movies. The return of Cliff Booth, now directed by David Fincher.

Those are just a couple of the many films that are coming to Netflix this fall. You know how this goes. Netflix would love if every movie they released was a 10/10 masterpiece. But first and foremost they are about quantity; constantly releasing so many new titles on streaming that their existing subscribers never even contemplate canceling, and people who are not currently paying customers feel compelled to sign up.

And over the final months of 2026, Netflix plans to pump out several dozen new movies, some of which may wind up in the awards conversation, some of which are passion projects of major filmmakers finally getting to make the dream movie they’ve had in their heads for decades, and some of which will probably be quite bad.

At this point, it’s still unclear which are which. But we do know what Netflix has in the pipeline for fall and when those titles are coming out. Their lineup between now and New Year’s Eve includes big star-filled dramas, several documentaries about major comedians, a slew of notable international features, and multiple intriguing animated films. Below, let’s speedrun through Netflix’s upcoming movie schedule, and tell you what you need to know about who made those movies and what they are about.

Netflix’s 2026 Fall Movies Here are all the titles to stream on Netflix this fall. (All synopses via Netflix’s official website.)

READ MORE: The Best Netflix Movies of the Year

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