Four New ‘Uncharted’ Movie Photos Reveal Drake’s Secrets

As we cross over into a new year, Sony has revealed four new images from the upcoming movie Uncharted, based on the video game franchise of the same name. The movie will star Spider-Man star Tom Holland as the younger version of explorer and treasure-hunter Nathan Drake.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland), Uncharted will deviate from the plot of the video game and offer a completely fresh adventure for fans and newcomers alike. Mark Wahlberg plays the role of Sully, and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) round out the cast.

Check out the mysterious new images below:

At the end of last October, the official Uncharted Twitter account officially announced that production had been completed. However, we still don’t know much about the project, besides what Holland looks like as the main character. It is said that Nathan Drake is a descendant of Sir Francis Drake, which explains the young traveler’s fixation on hunting down historic artifacts.

One of the images above depicts a hand-drawn map of the world. In the bottom right corner, notice how Australia hasn't fully been mapped yet. This gives us a bit of context as to when this particular Uncharted comes from — it has to be at least a few centuries old.

Uncharted is currently set to be released in theaters on July 16, 2021.