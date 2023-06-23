We’ve heard from our readers and viewers, and they have a lot of questions about The Flash. They want to know who killed Barry’s mom, how the Flash got his powers back from a lightning bolt, why Flash’s speed lightning is different colors (blue or yellow) at different points in the movie, why Barry’s dad’s alibi was not good enough at the beginning of the movie, and why it mattered how it was changed by the end of the movie, and — SPOILER ALERT — what that George Clooney cameo at the end of the film was all about.

That‘s what our latest DC Comics video covers in incredibly nerdy detail. In it, we go through all the possible plot holes and questions that we’ve received through ScreenCrush’s social channels, and we do our best to answer and explain all of them. How did we do? Well, you watch the video below and decide for yourself:

