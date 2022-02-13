‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Is Back With a New Horror Epic

Jordan Peele looks to complete an unofficial trilogy of scary, smart, satirical, and insightful horror movies with Nope. Peele wrote and directed the film, which comes on the heels of his breakthrough hit Get Out and his impressive followup Up, and once again features Daniel Kaluuya as his star, this time alongside Keke Palmer.

The first trailer is below, which gives you a little sense of the world of the movie, and the atmosphere as something goes terrible wrong. Kaluuya and Palmer work on a horse ranch that trains animals to appear in movies; Palmer’s great-great-grandfather supposedly appeared in one of the very movies every assembled, riding a horse. As for what is precisely terrifying these people in the trailer, can I tell you what it is? Nope. There’s a cloud (or multiple clouds) of ominous evil, and terrified horses, unidentified flying objects, and maybe even a tiny alien? See if you can figure it out:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“What’s a bad miracle?” Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope is scheduled to open in theaters on July 22, 2022.

