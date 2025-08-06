Fan-favorite Spider-Verse saga character Spider-Punk is getting his own movie.

An animated spinoff film centered on Spider-Punk, who was introduced in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is in early development at Sony Pictures Animation.

Get Out and NOPE star Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the effortlessly cool superhero in the hit sequel, is developing and co-writing the film with screenwriter Ajon Singh. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Chris Miller will produce.

According to Deadline, he spinoff will explore the story of Spider-Punk, AKA Hobie Brown, an anarchist British punk rocker-inspired Spider-Man variant — complete with a spiked Mohawk and electric guitar he uses as a weapon — who befriends Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Across the Spider-Verse.

The Spider-Punk character is also expected to return in the forthcoming third film in the core Spider-Vere trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is slated to release in theaters in 2027.

It’s unclear when fans can expect Spider-Punk to hit the big screen.

The Future of Sony Picture Animation's Spider-Verse Saga

The following section contains SPOILERS for the first two Spider-Verse films.

The Spider-Verse saga first swung into theaters with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on December 14, 2018. The film, which is set in a shared multiverse called the Spider-Verse, follows Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as he becomes his world’s new Spider-Man and joins up with Spider-Man variants from other alternate universes to take down a big bad set on tearing the fabric of his reality apart.

The animated film was a massive hit upon release, grossing an estimated $394 million against a $90 million budget and receiving critical acclaim. It has since been named as a major influence for subsequent superhero movies, while its unique and experimental animation style has inspired the animation industry, influencing films such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The movie also won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

A sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was released on June 2, 2023. It received similar critical acclaim and grossed a whopping $690 million at the global box office. The film follows Miles as he travels across the multiverse and meets the Spider-Society, an organization of Spider-Man variants who keep watch over multiversal threats. However, Miles butts heads with the Society and becomes a fugitive when he discovers an impending “canon event” that could destroy his family.

The third film in the saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to pick up after Across the Spider-Verse’s tense cliffhanger, which sees Miles trapped in the wrong universe, where there is no Spider-Man and Miles is taken captive by the Prowler—who, in this universe, is a villainous version of Miles himself.

Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2027.

The film was originally scheduled to release in the spring of 2024, not long after the release of Across the Spider-Verse. However, it was delayed due to a number of factors including production challenges and script rewrites; reported creative issues; and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which halted the voiceover recording work for the film.

In addition to the Spider-Punk film currently in development, another planned Spider-Verse spinoff film in development will focus on female Spider-Man variants such as Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen), Cindy Moon (Silk), and Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman). It’s unclear what stage of development that spinoff film is at currently, as it was first announced back in 2018. As of 2023, the film was still confirmed to be in the works.

