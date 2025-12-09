Daniel Kaluuya is in the “finishing stages” of writing the first draft for his Spider-Man spinoff movie.

After voicing Spider-Punk AKA Hobie Brown in 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the 36-year-old actor signed on to star in and write a spinoff movie about his rebellious superhero, and Kaluuya has now revealed he and co-writer Ajon Singh are putting the finishing touches to their first treatment for the flick.

Kaluuya told Deadline: “We’re in our process.”

When asked whether the Spider-Punk movie would be a standalone or would include other Spider-Verse characters, the Get Out star said: “TBD.”

Kaluuya emphasized that because the fan reaction to his character Spider-Punk in Across the Spider-Verse was “so intense”, it had helped push the idea for the spinoff.

He added: “It’s exciting to be writing something in this space.”

The Nope actor also praised Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as “great storytellers,” adding the pair have supported him through his Spider-Punk project.

Reflecting on Across the Spider-Verse and its 2018 predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Kaluuya said he was “so inspired” by the movies and what they had achieved.

He said: “Those Spider-Verse films, they speak to me. I was so inspired by them. I think the filmmakers and the animators are some of the best storytellers in the game. So, I want to put myself in environments where I can grow and learn what they know.”

The Black Panther actor revealed Lord had given him a note for one of his drafts, which read, “films aren’t about people, they’re about relationships.”

Kaluuya added: “They also tap into a joy of cinema and storytelling and animation, and I think joy is so hard to do and that’s something I’m aspiring for. They love what they do and that’s what the audience is really feeling.”

As well as the Spider-Punk movie, Kaluuya will be reprising his role as Hobie Brown for the third Spider-Verse film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Following the release of Across the Spider-Verse in June 2023, Sony Pictures announced the next installment would release in March 2024, though the project was pushed back to 2025.

However, Beyond the Spider-Verse was then delayed again, before landing a concrete release date of June 18, 2027.

At the time of the delay, it was reported Sony was “taking a lot of tender loving care” to get the movie right.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will pick up after the events of Across the Spider-Verse, which followed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his Spider-friends in a multiverse-travelling mission to stop the Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

The film, which was written by Lord and Miller and will be directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Powers, will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099.

