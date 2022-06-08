This week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is Episode 4 — and Episode IV of the original Star Wars series was 1977’s A New Hope. So it’s probably not a coincidence that this “Episode IV” has so many references to A New Hope. There’s a mission to rescue Leia from the Empire, intense interrogation scenes, and heroes who disguise themselves as Imperial soldiers.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars references, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In our latest Obi-Wan video, we go through all of them, including Obi-Wan using the same Jedi Mind Trick as on the Death Star in A New Hope, the appearance of an exact location from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game, the way the Bacta tank triggers a flashback the same way it does throughout The Book of Boba Fett, and the appearance of Quinlan Vos, who previously appeared on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

See all this week’s Easter eggs below:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The limited series will run for six episodes.

