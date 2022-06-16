‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Every Episode 5 Easter Egg

We’ve had a theory that every episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi corresponds to the same “episode” of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. This week we got Obi-Wan Episode 5, which means it should connect to The Empire Strikes Back.

Sure enough, this week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi featured an extensive Jedi Master and Padawan relationship, the siege of a base, a ship full of Rebels narrowly escaping Darth Vader’s grasp, and a plot point involving a busted hyperdrive.

But that’s just one of the many Star Wars Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed on this week’s episode. We explain when the flashback sequence takes place in the Star Wars timeline, the symbolism of the room where the Obi-Wan and Anakin lightsaber duel takes place, analyze the Steven Spielberg movie that might have inspired the Tala character, and reveal the full backstory of Reva’s character, and how it might explain what she will do in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video on all of the Easter eggs in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5, check out more of our videos below, including why this is a golden age of Darth Vader stories, all the Easter eggs in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4, and our analysis of the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The limited series will run for six episodes.

