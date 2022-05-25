Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is the Most Important ‘Star Wars’ Character

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a learner, a brother, a lover, a mentor. He’s the ideal Jedi Knight. He is a smart negotiator, a noble warrior, a leader respected by all of his peers. He’s a man who faced countless tragedies but never fell to the Dark Side. He’s also the master of the high ground, and he’s not too shabby with sassy putdowns either.

Obi-Wan finally takes center stage this week with his new Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. In our latest Star Wars video, we take a really close at Obi-Wan’s ups and downs, and explain why he might actually be the single most important character in all of Star Wars. We take a look at how the films slowly revealed Obi-Wan’s character, and how his seemingly simplistic image as the perfect mentor figure was complicated by the secrets Luke Skywalker learns about his darker past. Watch it below:

