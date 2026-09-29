Curry Barker’s follow-up to this year’s runaway hit Obsession is set.

Focus (which also distributed Obsession) announced today that they are partnering again with Barker on his next film, which is titled Anything But Ghosts.

Here is how Focus describes the project:

Anything But Ghosts is written and directed by Barker and co-written by longtime creative collaborator Cooper Tomlinson. Anything But Ghosts stars Tomlinson and Barker as wannabe “ghosthunters” who find themselves in over their heads as things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control. Violet McGraw and Chris Reinacher also star with Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul.

So Ghostbusters from the guy who made Obsession? Okay, that sounds pretty good to me.

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READ MORE: The Best Horror Movie Of Every Single Year for Decades

Barker got his start as a director making shorts on YouTube; he had made one feature before Obsession, 2024’s Milk & Serial, but it was released on YouTube, not to theaters.

Obsession, about a man who makes a wish for his crush to fall in love with him with disastrous consequences, was made on a budget of less than $1 million. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall of 2025, Focus Features acquired it for distribution. The movie went on to gross more than half a billion dollars worldwide, making it one of the biggest horror movies in history. It’s also currently the tenth biggest movie of 2026, ahead of big-budget titles like The Mandalorian and Grogu, the live-actionre remake of Moana, and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day.

Curry Barker’s Anything But Ghosts is now scheduled for release on May 7, 2027.

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