New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can finally watch long-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 at home. Plus, catch horror hit Obsession and Enola Homes 3 starring Millie Bobby Brown from the comfort of your couch.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Enola Holmes 3

In this third entry in Netflix’s popular Sherlock Holmes spinoff series, brilliant young detective Enola Holmes finds her wedding derailed when her brother Sherlock is suddenly kidnapped. The coming-of-age mystery-adventure film became available to stream at home on July 1.

Where to watch Enola Holmes 3: Netflix.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

In this sequel to the beloved 2000s rom-com, Andy, now a global reporter, returns to Runway to help Miranda and Nigel form an alliance with their former colleague Emily, who is now a high-powered luxury brand exec in charge of major advertising money. The rom-com sequel became available to watch at home on June 30.

Where to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: PlayStation to Delete Over 500 Movies Users Already Paid For

Obsession

In this supernatural horror-thriller, an awkward young man uses a gimmicky “One Wish Willow” purchased from an occult store to make his longtime crush fall for him, only to find his fantasy turn into a bloody nightmare. The horror hit became available to watch at home on June 30.

Where to watch Obsession: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

40 Dates and 40 Nights

A young woman accepts an outrageous offer from her eccentric grandmother — to go on 40 dates in 40 consecutive nights — in exchange for a year of free rent in 40 Dates in 40 Nights. The rom-com became available to watch at home on June 30.

Where to watch 40 Dates and 40 Nights: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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