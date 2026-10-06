Dunkin’ Announces Massive Lineup of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Drinks and Donuts
We’re in the endgame now all right ...
You would expect nothing less than an all-out marketing and promotional tie-in onslaught for a film as massive (and expensive) as Avengers: Doomsday. And sure enough, with the film still more than two months away, the deluge has begun with Dunkin’ announcing an Avengers-sized lineup of beverages and donuts tied to the film.
First let’s look at the treats. They are...
- Doomsday Donut: The fan-favorite Brownie Batter Donut returns with chocolate icing and green and chocolate sprinkles inspired by Doctor Doom.
- Avenging Donut: A cotton candy-filled donut topped with vanilla-flavored icing and red, yellow and blue sprinkles representing the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.
Cotton candy filled donut ... wow. That does sound like some sort of diabolical invention of a mad super-villain. There are also Munchkin versions of both of these. (Doctor Doom famously loves Munchkins.)
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There are only two donuts — but there are six different drinks. Start prepping your bladder now. They are...
- Iced Captain’ccino: Espresso, caramel flavor and coffee milk, lightly blended and served over ice for a bold, frothy sip worthy of any hero.
- Clobbered Cloud Latte: Espresso, whole milk and toasted white chocolate flavor topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and crumbles inspired by The Thing’s rocky exterior.
- Wakandan Daydream Refresher: Berry Clementine Refresher, raspberry flavor and oatmilk topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam for a bright, creamy sip inspired by Black Panther.
- Optic Blast Lemonade: Sweet-tart lemonade charged with blue raspberry flavor and inspired by Cyclops.
- Doom’s Orders Energy: Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, sparkling water and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam create a sweet, tart and fizzy sip inspired by Doctor Doom.
- Doom Cloud Latte: Espresso, whole milk, mocha swirl and vanilla flavors topped with Sweet Cold Foam and cocoa powder. Dark, velvety and Doom-worthy.
Okay first of all: The Captain’ccino is a good name. Good job, Dunkin’. That made me laugh.
Second of all: It is extremely funny to imagine Doctor Doom ordering a cloud latte. “YOU THERE! INSOLENT WELP! MAKE DOOM HIS CLOUD LATTE! Oh, and can Doom get a double shot of that Sweet Cold Foam? OF COURSE HE CAN! HE IS DOOM! ALL KNEEL BEFORE HIM!”
Dunkin’ will also have a bunch of Avengers merch as well, like a Doctor Doom-shaped Munchkin tin. (I told you Doctor Doom loves Munchkins.)
Dunkin will also be selling “Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Glove Cup Sleeves” which ... appear to be a drink sleeve with a built-in superhero glove, based on Doctor Doom, Black Panther, Mister Fantastic and Captain America? You think Doctor Doom would allow a cold drink to make his hand uncomfortable? Never!
This is a lot of stuff. And it’s all just from one restaurant. And we don’t think this is the only one of these tie-in menus coming for Doomsday, do we? I sure don’t.
Dunkin’s Avengers: Doomsday food, drinks, and gloves will go on sale on November 4. Truly, that will be doomsday for my blood sugar levels.