We’re in the endgame now all right ...

You would expect nothing less than an all-out marketing and promotional tie-in onslaught for a film as massive (and expensive) as Avengers: Doomsday. And sure enough, with the film still more than two months away, the deluge has begun with Dunkin’ announcing an Avengers-sized lineup of beverages and donuts tied to the film.

First let’s look at the treats. They are...

Doomsday Donut: The fan-favorite Brownie Batter Donut returns with chocolate icing and green and chocolate sprinkles inspired by Doctor Doom.

The fan-favorite Brownie Batter Donut returns with chocolate icing and green and chocolate sprinkles inspired by Doctor Doom. Avenging Donut: A cotton candy-filled donut topped with vanilla-flavored icing and red, yellow and blue sprinkles representing the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Cotton candy filled donut ... wow. That does sound like some sort of diabolical invention of a mad super-villain. There are also Munchkin versions of both of these. (Doctor Doom famously loves Munchkins.)

Dunkin’® Assembles with Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday” - 1 Dunkin’® Assembles with Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday” - 1

READ MORE: I Ate the Weirdest Food Inspired By Movies in History

There are only two donuts — but there are six different drinks. Start prepping your bladder now. They are...

Iced Captain’ccino: Espresso, caramel flavor and coffee milk, lightly blended and served over ice for a bold, frothy sip worthy of any hero.

Espresso, caramel flavor and coffee milk, lightly blended and served over ice for a bold, frothy sip worthy of any hero. Clobbered Cloud Latte: Espresso, whole milk and toasted white chocolate flavor topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and crumbles inspired by The Thing’s rocky exterior.

Espresso, whole milk and toasted white chocolate flavor topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and crumbles inspired by The Thing’s rocky exterior. Wakandan Daydream Refresher: Berry Clementine Refresher, raspberry flavor and oatmilk topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam for a bright, creamy sip inspired by Black Panther.

Berry Clementine Refresher, raspberry flavor and oatmilk topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam for a bright, creamy sip inspired by Black Panther. Optic Blast Lemonade: Sweet-tart lemonade charged with blue raspberry flavor and inspired by Cyclops.

Sweet-tart lemonade charged with blue raspberry flavor and inspired by Cyclops. Doom’s Orders Energy: Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, sparkling water and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam create a sweet, tart and fizzy sip inspired by Doctor Doom.

Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, sparkling water and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam create a sweet, tart and fizzy sip inspired by Doctor Doom. Doom Cloud Latte: Espresso, whole milk, mocha swirl and vanilla flavors topped with Sweet Cold Foam and cocoa powder. Dark, velvety and Doom-worthy.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’

Okay first of all: The Captain’ccino is a good name. Good job, Dunkin’. That made me laugh.

Second of all: It is extremely funny to imagine Doctor Doom ordering a cloud latte. “YOU THERE! INSOLENT WELP! MAKE DOOM HIS CLOUD LATTE! Oh, and can Doom get a double shot of that Sweet Cold Foam? OF COURSE HE CAN! HE IS DOOM! ALL KNEEL BEFORE HIM!”

Dunkin’ will also have a bunch of Avengers merch as well, like a Doctor Doom-shaped Munchkin tin. (I told you Doctor Doom loves Munchkins.)

Dunkin’ Dunkin’

Dunkin will also be selling “Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Glove Cup Sleeves” which ... appear to be a drink sleeve with a built-in superhero glove, based on Doctor Doom, Black Panther, Mister Fantastic and Captain America? You think Doctor Doom would allow a cold drink to make his hand uncomfortable? Never!

Dunkin’ Dunkin’

This is a lot of stuff. And it’s all just from one restaurant. And we don’t think this is the only one of these tie-in menus coming for Doomsday, do we? I sure don’t.

Dunkin’s Avengers: Doomsday food, drinks, and gloves will go on sale on November 4. Truly, that will be doomsday for my blood sugar levels.

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