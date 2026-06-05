Obsession is a stunning box-office hit. Made for less than $1 million, it has already grossed well over $150 million worldwide. The reasons why this movie has struck a nerve with fans are numerous. The premise — a lonely and shy young man can’t work up the nerve to ask his crush out and instead impulsively makes a wish using a “One Wish Willow” to make her fall madly in love with him (heavy on the madly) — is a simple but brilliant one. The subsequent story of love, obsession, and consent resonates with modern viewers.

But this movie is also way darker that fans even realize. In our latest horror-movie breakdown, we’ll look at Obsession, and explore some of the finer points of this movie. We’ll also discuss some of the questions director Curry Barker leaves unanswered. Such as: What happened to Bear’s parents? Where does the real Nikki go after Bear makes his wish? And finally: What does the ending mean and why is it even bleaker than you realized?

Watch the video below to find out:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you liked that video on Obsession and why the movie’s ending is way darker than you think, check out more of our videos below, including one on Backrooms and its shocking ending, a slew of facts you might not know about The Blair Witch Project, and a look into all of the things you might not know about the Scream franchise. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes on YouTube. Obsession is now playing in theaters everywhere.

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