Any list of the best movie remakes of all-time has to include Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, a classy, canny update of the Rat Pack heist flick that originally starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Angie Dickinson. Soderbergh’s Ocean’s was an even more star-studded affair featuring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. The critically acclaimed and commercially successful comedy ultimately spawned two sequels; together, the three Soderbergh Ocean’s made more than $1.1 billion worldwide, a number so large it would even impress Sinatra and Clooney’s Danny Ocean.

The franchise ended in 2007 after Ocean’s Thirteen (and the death of series co-star Bernie Mac), but it’s getting a revival next year in the form of a new all-female spinoff: Ocean’s 8, co-written and directed by Gary Ross (The Hunger Games, a movie that Soderbergh worked on as a second unit director). This new team is led by Clooney’s Gravity co-star Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s estranged sister Debbie. The cast, which you can see above in all their cool-as-hell glory, also stars Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, and Anne Hathaway. Plus, expect to see a cameo from at least one member of Ocean’s 11, Matt Damon’s Linus Caldwell.

This first official photo of the group, released by Warner Bros, also included this description:

Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Village Roadshow Pictures’ first look at “Ocean’s 8” from one of New York City’s most iconic locales: the subway. In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as (L-r) Debbie Ocean (SANDRA BULLOCK) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (CATE BLANCHETT); Nine Ball (RIHANNA); Amita (MINDY KALING); Constance (AWKWAFINA); Rose (HELENA BONHAM CARTER); Daphne Kluger (ANNE HATHAWAY); and Tammy (SARAH PAULSON).

Well, to quote Danny Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven, are you in or you out? Me, I’m definitely intrigued. Ocean’s 8 opens in theaters on June 8, 2018.