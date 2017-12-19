Finally, our first good look at Ocean’s 8 is here, and it’s pretty much everything we could hope for. It’s funny, stylish, and exciting, with a daring central heist that sounds just as audacious as anything Danny Ocean could come up with.

Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean is freshly out of prison, it appears, when the movie picks up, and though she tells her officers that all she wants is the simple life, she’s got plans for a heist cooking under the surface. Along with her buddy Cate Blanchett, she recruits a team of operatives — Helena Bonham Carter’s fashion designer, Rihanna’s hacker, Awkwafina’s swindler — and convinces them all to join her in carrying out her newest plan: stealing some very large diamonds from the neck of Anne Hathaway at the Met Gala. I especially love Mindy Kaling asking, “Can’t we just go to this? Do we have to steal stuff?”

What I like most about this trailer is that I could just as easily see a group of men filling these roles — which is not to say that I would rather see an all-male version, far from it. What’s cool about this movie (from what we can see in the trailer) is that, apart from a few shots of our heroes in glamorous dresses, this movie doesn’t seem overly concerned that its main characters are women. You can tell the difference between a movie that’s too aware of the fact that all its characters are female, and a movie whose main characters just happen to all be women. I’m relieved that this seems to be leaning more toward the latter.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8, 2018.