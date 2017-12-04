Audiences and critics have been uniform in their praise of Coco. 97 percent of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for Pixar’s latest movie are positive, and the film got an “A+” from audiences on CinemaScore. Viewers are united in their praise for the film’s animation, songs, and moving story about family and legacy. Pretty much the only thing people don’t like — and they’re fairly uniform about this too — is the short that precedes the film in theaters, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” The 20-minute “short,” starring everyone’s most tolerated character from Disney’s smash hit Frozen, has been stung with endless complaints from customers who paid to see Coco and had to endure nearly a half-hour of animated holiday antics first.

Now comes word that poor Olaf and his frozen adventures will be leaving theaters this week. According to numerous reports, the short will be removed from Coco screenings starting this Friday, December 8. It looks like the studio reacted to the many (many) complaints. But Disney told Entertainment Weekly that this was part of a predetermined release strategy.

This was always promoted as a limited run so it’s not really a story — the end of our Olaf theatrical play is coming next week. All our ads and messaging called it as such.

Adjust your Coco-related viewing accordingly. If you’re dying to find out what sort of mischief that darn sentient snowman gets into, you better do it before Friday. And if you’ve been meaning to see Coco but can’t stand Olaf, mark your calendars for this coming weekend. That’s when Disney lets him go, at least until Frozen 2.