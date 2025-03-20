Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Film Debuts First Teaser (And Official Title)

Paul Thomas Anderson is back with a new film, his first in four years and his first team-up with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ahead of the movie’s full trailer, a brief teaser debuted online, revealing that the secretive project’s full title is One Battle After Another. Warner Bros. has released very few details about the film’s story, but various reports online claim it is inspired by the Thomas Pynchon novel Vineland.

Anderson previously adapted Pynchon’s 2009 novel Inherent Vice into a movie starring Joaquin Phoenix in 2014.

You can watch the first One Battle After Another teaser below.

READ MORE: 12 Titles That Make No Sense Until You See the Movie

Although not featured in this very short teaser, the film’s cast also includes Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Alana Haim, and Teyana Taylor.

As Anderson and DiCaprio have worked on the project, there have been various reports online about the size of the movie’s budget; some claiming it is upwards of $100 million, or maybe even $140 million. Even on the low end, that would make One Battle After Another, Anderson’s largest movie to date in terms of scale. (The epic There Will Be Blood only cost a reported $25 million to make; PTA’s latest feature, Licorice Pizza, supposedly cost $40 million while grossing less than $35 million in theaters.)

One Battle After Another is scheduled to open in theaters on September 26 — including in IMAX, a first for Anderson. The film’s first trailer should debut next week.

Get our free mobile app