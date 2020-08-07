Since 2013, the @OnePerfectShot Twitter account has spotlighted the greatest individual shots in movie history. It’s a great follow and a lovely way to discover new movies you might not have seen. Now it’s going to become a TV series, as HBO Max announced it’s working with filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a One Perfect Shot show.

Each episode will spotlight one shot from one movie, and feature its director talking about how that movie was made. DuVernay is the producer and narrator:

Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

The fact that each episode will include the director talking about their work and their choices is exciting; almost like a miniature DVD commentary. The one issue might be that the choice limits the movie to filmmakers who are alive. There are a lot of perfect shots from old movies that could get overlooked, even if they’re mentioned as “influences” along the way.

Still, it’s a very cool idea for a series. Bring on the episode about One From the Heart!