‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed For Season 4

On the same day that the Season 3 finale aired, Hulu has announced that it is renewing its hit TV series Only Murders in the Building for a fourth season. Man, if I lived in the Arconia, I would not be happy about this. Because the show is literally about only the murders committed in that building — and the body count at this fancy Manhattan apartment complex keeps rising and rising.

Only Murders was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and stars Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as an unlikely trio of true-crime podcast fans who try to solve a murder that occurs in the Arconia — and then when that investigation (and their own podcast, which is also titled Only Murders in the Building) goes well, and another Arconia resident winds up dead, they continued solving crimes. In Season 3, the crew tried to solve the murder of the star of a Broadway play, played by Paul Rudd. Meryl Streep also guest starred on this season of Only Murders, playing a struggling actor who gets a part in the same show as Rudd’s character, and becomes a prime suspect in his death.

Only Murders consistently ranks among Hulu’s most watched series; its Season 3 premiere was the most-watched premiere of any of the streaming services originals this year. As it should be; the show is funny and its mysteries are always entertaining as well. If it continues on for too much longer, it’s gonna have more violent deaths than a Friday the 13th sequel. But maybe that can be the premise of Season 5 or something.

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming in their entirety on Hulu.

