Oscars 2025: The Full List of Winners

Yet another long awards season is coming to an end with the announcement of the winners of the 97th Academy Awards. As it is every year, it’s a wonderful night for Oscar (Oscar Oscar), but who will win?

This year’s vote was more of a roller coaster than a Papal conclave, thanks to one nominee’s past social media comments coming to light and throwing new uncertainty into races that seemed all but over when the nominees were first announced in early 2025.

While the Academy spread the wealth, honoring numerous films with multiple awards, the bigger winner of the night was Anora, which won Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison — which may have been the single significant surprise and upset of the night, as she won over the presumptive frontrunner, Demi Moore, who previously won the Golden Globe for her work in The Substance (over Mikey Madison, in fact).

The winners of this year’s Oscars were announced live on ABC and Hulu; the show was hosted by Conan O’Brien. The full list of nominees and winners is below.

Neon Neon loading...

Best Picture

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora - WINNER

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

A24 A24 loading...

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Searchlight Searchlight loading...

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez - WINNER

Neon Neon loading...

Best Original Screenplay

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave - WINNER

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Janus Janus loading...

Best Animated Feature

Flow - WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here - WINNER

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Live Action Short

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot” - WINNER

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

A24 A24 loading...

Best Original Score

The Brutalist - WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Perez - WINNER

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Perez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land - WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

DUNE 2 Warner Bros. loading...

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked - WINNER

Best Documentary Short



“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” - WINNER

A24 A24 loading...

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist - WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance - WINNER

Wicked

Best Animated Short

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” - WINNER

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

WICKED Universal loading...

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked - WINNER

Best Film Editing

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

