Oscars 2025: The Full List of Winners

Oscars 2025: The Full List of Winners

Getty Images

Yet another long awards season is coming to an end with the announcement of the winners of the 97th Academy Awards. As it is every year, it’s a wonderful night for Oscar (Oscar Oscar), but who will win?

This year’s vote was more of a roller coaster than a Papal conclave, thanks to one nominee’s past social media comments coming to light and throwing new uncertainty into races that seemed all but over when the nominees were first announced in early 2025.

While the Academy spread the wealth, honoring numerous films with multiple awards, the bigger winner of the night was Anora, which won Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison — which may have been the single significant surprise and upset of the night, as she won over the presumptive frontrunner, Demi Moore, who previously won the Golden Globe for her work in The Substance (over Mikey Madison, in fact).

The winners of this year’s Oscars were announced live on ABC and Hulu; the show was hosted by Conan O’Brien. The full list of nominees and winners is below.

Neon
loading...

Best Picture

Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora - WINNER
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

A24
loading...

READ MORE: The Best and Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Searchlight
loading...

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez - WINNER

Neon
loading...

Best Original Screenplay

Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave - WINNER
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Janus
loading...

Best Animated Feature

Flow - WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here - WINNER
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Live Action Short

“A Lien”
“Anuja”
“I’m Not a Robot” - WINNER
“The Last Ranger”
“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

A24
loading...

Best Original Score

The Brutalist - WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Perez - WINNER
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Perez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land - WINNER
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Warner Bros.
loading...

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two - WINNER 
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked - WINNER

Best Documentary Short

“Death By Numbers”
“I Am Ready, Warden”
“Incident”
“Instruments of a Beating Heart”
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” - WINNER

A24
loading...

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist - WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance - WINNER
Wicked

Best Animated Short

“Beautiful Men”
“In the Shadow of the Cypress” - WINNER
“Magic Candies”
“Wander to Wonder”
“Yuck!”

Universal
loading...

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked - WINNER

Best Film Editing

Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

ScreenCrush logo
Get our free mobile app

People Who Won Oscars To Make Up For Awards They Should Have Won in the Past

Sometimes, we can speculate that the Academy awards certain performances not because they're the best, but because they should have won long before.
Filed Under: Anora, Conan O'Brien, Conclave, Oscars
Categories: Awards, Movie News

More From ScreenCrush