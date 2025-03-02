Oscars 2025: The Full List of Winners
Yet another long awards season is coming to an end with the announcement of the winners of the 97th Academy Awards. As it is every year, it’s a wonderful night for Oscar (Oscar Oscar), but who will win?
This year’s vote was more of a roller coaster than a Papal conclave, thanks to one nominee’s past social media comments coming to light and throwing new uncertainty into races that seemed all but over when the nominees were first announced in early 2025.
While the Academy spread the wealth, honoring numerous films with multiple awards, the bigger winner of the night was Anora, which won Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison — which may have been the single significant surprise and upset of the night, as she won over the presumptive frontrunner, Demi Moore, who previously won the Golden Globe for her work in The Substance (over Mikey Madison, in fact).
The winners of this year’s Oscars were announced live on ABC and Hulu; the show was hosted by Conan O’Brien. The full list of nominees and winners is below.
Best Picture
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora - WINNER
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist - WINNER
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain - WINNER
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez - WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave - WINNER
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature
Flow - WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here - WINNER
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Live Action Short
“A Lien”
“Anuja”
“I’m Not a Robot” - WINNER
“The Last Ranger”
“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”
Best Original Score
The Brutalist - WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
“El Mal,” Emilia Perez - WINNER
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Perez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land - WINNER
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked - WINNER
Best Documentary Short
“Death By Numbers”
“I Am Ready, Warden”
“Incident”
“Instruments of a Beating Heart”
“The Only Girl in the Orchestra” - WINNER
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist - WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance - WINNER
Wicked
Best Animated Short
“Beautiful Men”
“In the Shadow of the Cypress” - WINNER
“Magic Candies”
“Wander to Wonder”
“Yuck!”
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked - WINNER
Best Film Editing
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked