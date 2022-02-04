‘Peacemaker’: Every Episode 6 Easter Egg and DC Secret

This week on Peacemaker, John Cena’s character tells the story of his battle with Kite-Man. And Kite-Man, as silly as that name sounds, is indeed a Batman villain from DC Comics. (We didn’t say he was a good Batman villain, or even an effective one. But he does exist.)

Kite-Man is just one of the many DC references, Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed in Episode 6 of James Gunn’s Peacemaker. In our latest Peacemaker video, we point out all of them, including the cameo appearance by DC villain Eclipso, the mentions of the Flash (and why they line up with the version in the DCEU), the weird eagle references in the classroom, a rundown of all the movies mentioned or homaged in this film, and the character from the original John Ostrander Suicide Squad series that appears on a movie poster in the background. Did you catch that one? If you didn’t, you can find it — and lots more Easter eggs — below:

