‘Peacemaker’ Is Back in First Season 2 Trailer

Imagine if five years ago someone had said to you the last ongoing piece of the DC Extended Universe would be a streaming TV series about Peacemaker starring John Cena in a giant shiny helmet. You would have called the police on this person and said “Hello, a madman is screaming at me about WWE superstars, please come help.”

Somehow, this is what happened. The DCEU is almost completely defunct, replaced by a totally new comic-book universe overseen by James Gunn. But Gunn kept Peacemaker around, and now it is coming back for another season on Max. The critically acclaimed series continues the adventures (or misadventures) of the title character, played by Cena, who debuted in Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad film in 2021.

You can watch the teaser for the new season below:

READ MORE: The Biggest DC Movie Box Office Bombs Ever

Despite his new role at DC Studios, and his work as the writer and director of the new Superman film, Gunn returned to write all eight episodes of this season of Peacemaker. He also directed three of the eight episodes himself, with Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones directing the rest.

Here is the second season’s official synopsis:

The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on Max on August 21.

Get our free mobile app