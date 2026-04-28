Well, everyone knows that in the summer people go to the movie theater to see blockbuster movies. What this list presupposes is ... maybe they don’t.

Not as much, anyway, and not in a world where Netflix ramps up they’re already overloaded pipeline of new titles with a whole batch of straight-to-streaming films. The company just revealed their 2026 summer movie lineup and it’s stacked with big stars, big sequels, and big movies.

Netflix’s summer slate for 2026 includes the return of Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest comic creation — a ladies’ man who finds himself in an alternate reality controlled by women — and a documentary about the great Martin Short, directed by the great Lawrence Kasdan. Sally Field befriends a giant octopus in Remarkably Bright Creatures and Greta Lee and Wagner Moura get trapped inside their house in The Last House.

Plus: Movies starring John Cena, Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Zoey Deutch, Robert De Niro, and more! Also: Documentaries that don’t have famous people in them! (Also: One or two that do!) In short: It’s a lot of movies. More than I need, quite frankly. I was just going to watch Cats on Netflix over and over now that that’s there, but selecting some of these titles is a much better alternative in my opinion.

Check out the full list of what Netflix has coming to streaming this summer below:

Netflix 2026 Summer Movie Preview All of the big titles coming to streaming on Netflix this summer.

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