For years in the comic books, and even in animated form, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have been a couple. But the big-screen version of Harley, portrayed by Margot Robbie, has only ever been linked romantically to the Joker. A movie version of Harley and Ivy has been much-requested by fans for a long time, but has yet to amount to anything after three movies and counting (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad).

According to Robbie herself, it’s not because she’s not interested. She told ComicBook.com that she has been “pushing for that for years” with no luck. She added “I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too.” Asked if she had an actress in mind to play Ivy she replied “Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good."

If a Harley and Ivy movie is ever going to happen, now is probably the time, as there is a totally new regime in charge of DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently installed as co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. Gunn directed one of Robbie’s three movies as Harley (The Suicide Squad), and presumably has a good relationship with her and an affinity for the character. If he can’t get that movie off the ground, it’s doubtful anyone could.

In the meantime, the next DC Studios movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.

