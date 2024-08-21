Everything New on Netflix in September 2024

Netflix is coming to September with their usual assortment of dozens of new movies, shows, and documentaries to choose from. Nicole Kidman headlines a mystery series called The Perfect Couple, while the director of the awesome Green Room, Jeremy Saulnier, has a new film called Rebel Ridge.

There’s also a new season of The Circle and new episodes of Emily in Paris. Plus, if you missed Joey Chestnut at this year’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, he’s got his own gluttonous special on Netflix, squaring off against his old rival Kobayashi. That should be wonderfully gross.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in September 2024...

Avail. 9/1/24

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

READ MORE: Stranger Things Play Announces Broadway Premiere Date

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

Avail. 9/2/24

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Watch live on Sept. 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition.

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 9/3/24

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare's Globe in London.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women's soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.

Avail. 9/4/24

Outlast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million dollar payout. There's only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be part of a team to win.

Avail. 9/5/24

Apollo 13: Survival -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.

The Perfect Couple -- NETFLIX SERIES

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times bestselling novel.

Avail. 9/6/24

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía -- NETFLIX FILM

In the '80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Rebel Ridge -- NETFLIX FILM

A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.

Selling Sunset: Season 8 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It's business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.

Avail. 9/7/24

Edge of Tomorrow

Avail. 9/9/24

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who's driving a car loaded with special powers!

Avail. 9/10/24

Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From London's Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather's view.

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.

Avail. 9/11/24

Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.

The Circle: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.

Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM

They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back — and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.

Avail. 9/12/24

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.

Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway’s much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.

Avail. 9/13/24

Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

Uglies -- NETFLIX FILM

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.

Avail. 9/15/24

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

Avail. 9/16/24

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone's favorite dog, Bingo!

Entourage

Avail. 9/17/24

Culinary Class Wars -- NETFLIX SERIES

From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavor compete in a fierce culinary showdown.

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

A new live weekly series where world-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

Avail. 9/18/24

Envious -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery.

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

Netflix Netflix loading...

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases.

Avail. 9/19/24

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

The Queen of Villains -- NETFLIX SERIES

Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.

Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES

After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.

HIS THREE DAUGHTERS Netflix loading...

Avail. 9/20/24

His Three Daughters -- NETFLIX FILM

Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father's New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.

Avail. 9/24/24

Penelope: Season 1

Avail. 9/26/24

A True Gentleman -- NETFLIX FILM

A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them competing for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective and very different families.

Nobody Wants This -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

Avail. 9/27/24

Lisabi: The Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM

The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.

Rez Ball Netflix loading...

Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

We Were Kings -- NETFLIX SERIES

A tight-knit crew of three reign over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.