A New Predator Debuts in the ‘Prey’ Trailer

One of the movies’ most beloved monsters, the Predator, returns in the new Hulu movie Prey. After a series of sequels, this film is a prequel set hundreds of years before the Arnold Schwarzenegger ’80s action classic. This time, the Predator lands on Earth during colonial times, and does battle with Native American warriors.

We don’t get a full reveal of the new (or technically old) Predator design, but there a a few brief glimpses in the trailer, including the image above. Based on the trailer, the film looks pretty good — and clearly inspired by the ominous jungle action and horror of the first Predator from 1987. Also based on the movie, it looks like something that could have been good enough to play in theaters rather than go straight to streaming. Oh well; movie theaters’ loss is Hulu subscribers’ gain.

The prequel is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who previously made 10 Cloverfield Lane. Check out the full trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey will premiere exclusively on Hulu on August 5.

