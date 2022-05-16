The Predator Returns in First ‘Prey’ Trailer

What comes before Predator? Well, Prey, obviously.

For its next installment — the fifth in the long-running horror action franchise — Predator is going back to the beginning. And not, like, to the mid-1980s when the original Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger was set. This film is set hundreds of years ago, and tells the story of the first Predator’s visit to Earth, where it battles a group of Native American warriors.

You don’t get a clear look at the Predator in the first Prey teaser. But you can certainly hear him, and see some of his classic weapons, like his camouflage tech and his red laser sight. You can check out the first look at the film below:

Prey was actually shot in secret by director Dan Trachtenberg under the name Skulls. Then in November of 2020, word leaked out — and Trachtenberg then confirmed — that the movie was indeed a prequel to Predator set centuries before the other movies. (The title was later changed to Prey.)

Here is Prey’s official synopsis:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey premieres on Hulu on August 5.

Celebrities Who Couldn’t Convincingly Play Themselves Onscreen The very famous people struggled to play fictional versions of themselves in movies. Apparently, that is not as easy to do as it looks.