‘Prey’: All the Parallels With the Original ‘Predator’

The Predator franchise is back with an interesting and unusual new entry. Prey is not only a prequel to the earlier movies, it’s set hundreds of years before any of the previous installments. It follows a young Comanche woman named Naru trying to prove her worth as a hunter to her tribe — just as an alien hunter (AKA the Predator) lands on Earth looking to hunt some of the local creatures.

What follows features some interesting parallels to the original Predator movie from 1987, and in our latest video we explore all the ways Prey echoes Predator in its structure, visuals, and plot. We also look at the parallels between Naru and the Predator, and at some of the hidden Easter eggs from throughout the Predator franchise you might have missed, and dive into what the ending means for this film and the future of the Predator franchise at large. (Like, literally the future. Hundreds of years into the future.) Watch it below:

If you liked that video on all the Predator Easter eggs and parallels with Prey, check out more of our videos below, including our full ending explained breakdown for Jordan Peele’s Nope, our look at the buried meaning in Marvel’s Loki, and our full guide to all the things you might not know about the original Alien movie. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Prey is available now on Hulu.

The 10 Most Ridiculous Tropes In Action Movies Good luck finding an action movie that doesn't have at least a few of these stereotypes.