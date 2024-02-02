Movie and TV fans were shocked today by the news that Carl Weathers, best known as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, but a perennial presence in film and television for almost 50 years, had died. He was only 76 years old. (In a statement, Weathers’ family said he “died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024” but offered no further details.”)

I’m guessing Carl Weathers fans are going to want remember him this weekend by watching one of his best performances. There are certainly a bunch to choose from. Weathers left his mark on movies and TV in a wide range of genres from action to comedy to science-fiction.

Below, I’ve put together a list of his most memorable work onscreen, although he had plenty more films that you might want to check out. (Force 10 From Navarone, anyone?) And here’s some food for thought for you: While Rocky is, in my opinion, the undisputed best Rocky movie, is it also the Rocky movie with the best Carl Weathers performance?

I’m not so sure. In fact, I am pretty sure it’s not. Weathers got progressively better as Apollo Creed as the franchise went on; he’s better in Rocky II than in Rocky, and he might be better in Rocky III than in Rocky II. As for Rocky IV, I don’t think I’m ready to rewatch that one right now. It would be too painful.

Carl Weathers’ Best Performances The late, great Carl Weathers left a huge mark on the worlds of film and television.

READ MORE: Every Rocky and Creed Movie Ranked