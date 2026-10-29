The Hollywood video game adaptation machine lumbers on, with the news that Netflix is looking to adapt the hugely popular PUBG game series to the small screen.

According to Variety, the streamer is partnering with Donald and Stephen Glover to adapt the material to television. They add...

In addition to starring, Glover and his brother and frequent collaborator Stephen Glover will write and executive produce the “PUBG” show, with Donald also planning to direct. Michael Schaefer of Neon TV will also executive produce, as will Fam Udeorji for Gilga, and Taeseok Jang and Sujin Lee for LV3H, the entertainment division of “PUBG” publisher Krafton.

PUBG is a multiplayer battle royale style game in a similar vein to things like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

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After decades when Hollywood was wary of gaming IP — or openly hostile toward it even when they tried to capitalize upon it — they’ve now turned toward it in a major way. The list of video games that have been turned into hit streaming series in recent years include Fallout, Twisted Metal, and The Last of Us. Netflix alone has made series based on Castlevania, Carmen Sandiego, Resident Evil, Arcane, and Angry Birds, among others.

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Glover previously created the hit series Atlanta and co-created the Amazon TV series version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where he also played Mr. Smith. (That show is returning for a second season, but with new actors in the two lead roles.)

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