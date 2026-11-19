Everyone is so excited to see Cliff Booth. Wherever the former stunt man and occasional fixer goes, people recognize him They shout his name, wave hello, and greet him with a smile.

I don’t blame them; I was happy to see Cliff too. As the unflappable stunt man and gopher to Leonardo DiCaprio’s fading TV star Rick Dalton, Cliff was an integral part of Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s showbiz fable Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now he’s back in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which jettisons Rick and his emotional baggage to focus entirely on Cliff’s life in the late 1970s. Like its hero, The Further Mis-Adventures is a little rough around the edges, prone to bursts of shocking violence, a gregarious storyteller, and charming as all get out.

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Writer Tarantino and director David Fincher reconnect with Cliff (Brad Pitt) eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s the summer of 1977, and Rick Dalton’s moved to Australia to star in a TV series called Dingo Dan. (He’s also supposedly packed on too many pounds for Cliff to credibly double him anymore). In Rick’s absence, Cliff wanders from one gig to another. He works as a projectionist at the New Beverly Cinema (a real theater now owned by one Quentin Tarantino), and tends bar at a tiki joint with an adoring clientele. When he’s not on the clock, Cliff mostly hangs out with his dad, a no-nonsense pawn-shop owner named Gus (Peter Weller) who loves Nutter Butters and Ralph Meeker movies. (Tarantino didn’t direct The Further Mis-Adventures, but as in all of his work, the devil is very much in the idiosyncratic details.)

Years of stunt work (and maybe that whole killing-the-Manson-Family thing in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) have left Cliff with a permanent limp; his best days as a stunt man appear to be far behind him. That’s why he’s so surprised to get a call from Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), the agent of actor/producer Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), a Napoleonic TV star with an ego bigger than the apple boxes he uses to make himself look like he’s as tall as histough-guy co-stars; men like Hot Rod Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a football player turned blaxploitation star in the mold of a Jim Brown or Fred Williamson. Charlie needs Cliff’s help with a problem, and it ain’t stunt work.

Cliff Booth marks Fincher’s fourth collaboration with Pitt after the horrors of Seven, the macho satire Fight Club, and the historical fantasy of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. This time out, Fincher takes his cues from Pitt and Cliff, who is no rush to do much of anything. The Further Mis-Adventures takes its sweet time revealing the precise nature of Charlie’s problem. It matches its unbothered hero’s affable temperament as he ambles around Hollywood, visiting its back alleys and posh country clubs, interacting with nobodies and hot shots. Each day is an endless cycle of cigarettes, beers, and occasionally breaking an arm or two on behalf of a friend on the wrong end of an extortion plot.

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READ MORE: Every Quentin Tarantino Film, Ranked From Worst to Best

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a period fairy tale set at the heart of the entertainment business. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which mostly roams through the showbiz fringes, is more of a cross between a ’70s New Hollywood character study and a shaggy neo-noir. Among his seemingly endless list of talents, Cliff is nothing less than a master mixologist, especially in the realm of frozen drinks. The film around him resembles one of his blended cocktails: A generous pour of Shampoo, a jigger of Night Moves, a dash of Disco Godfather, garnished with a little Rockford Files, all tossed in a mixer and pulsed at low speed.

The opening scenes are almost like a documentary about celluloid film culture through the lens of Cliff’s job at the New Bev: This is how you change reels on old 35mm projector; this is how you break down a print; this is how to stage the speakers behind the screen. Then Further Mis-Adventures shifts into crime movie mode, introducing the terrifying Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena) as they cruise through the Hollywood Hills looking for trouble, while Cliff falls head over heels for the statuesque Karen.

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The Further Mis-Adventures of a Cliff Booth is a bit like a great band’s cover of another great band’s hit song. The fusion of Fincher and Tarantino’s sensibilities produce a genuine hybrid of their styles. Cliff Booth is warmer and talkier than a typical Fincher movie, and it’s less twitchy and manic than a Tarantino film (at least when Scott Caan’s not on screen). It’s got the nostalgic needle drops of Tarantino (Boz Scaggs will appreciate the royalty check coming his way) but it also features a magnificently moody jazz score from Fincher’s longtime composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

That said, this sequel is not quite on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s level. While Pitt remains incredibly watchable as Cliff, the character’s laid-back bravado worked better in counterpoint to Rick’s neurotic angst. In that film, Cliff almost functioned as a doppelganger; the effortless antihero that represented everything Ricky struggled to pretend to be. Removing DiCaprio from the equation changes the the vibes from top to bottom.

As a result, Cliff Booth is less wistful and more relaxed. In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rick and Cliff, plus their neighbors Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski, were always zooming around the tight turns of Cielo Drive, racing to get to an important meeting or an exciting party. In Cliff Booth, Cliff and Fincher almost never put the pedal to the metal. The violence and action, when they arrive, often appear out of nowhere in the midst of long dialogue scenes. Even when he’s disposing of a body, Cliff’s in no hurry. As an audience member, I was just happy to be along for the ride.

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Additional Thoughts:

-Deliberately setting this film in 1977, shortly after the release of the original Star Wars, is an interesting choice.

-Without spoiling the details, the way Fincher introduces the Verduscos is a clever callback to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and immediately establishes them as a really serious threat to Cliff. It also gives this otherwise very chill movie an almost subliminal undercurrent of tension that carries right through to the final scene.

-After you see Cliff Booth, you tell me: Am I crazy or does Scott Caan’s manic character remind you of a certain writer and director of motion pictures like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

-Although DiCaprio doesn’t appear in Cliff Booth, there are several Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cameos in the new film. I won’t spoil them, but I will note that they are more than superficial fan service. They are thoughtful and extremely additive to the two films’ combined portrait of the Hollywood dream factory, and particularly the cyclical nature of stardom. One day you’re on top of the world; the next day, you’re a glorified extra desperate for a comeback.

RATING: 8/10

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth premieres in IMAX theaters on November 25. It debuts on Netflix on December 23.