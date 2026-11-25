New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch a new Home Alone starring Mickey Mouse, a new historical football film from the writer and director of Friday Night Lights, a documentary about Colin Farrell training for a marathon to help a friend in need, and one of the year’s naughtiest comedies.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Wicker

In this delightful romantasy, Olivia Colman stars as a lonely fisherwoman whose life takes a turn after she pays the local basket weaver to make her a husband out of wicker. The hunk he weaves — played by Alexander Skarsgård — not only changes the fisherwoman’s fortunes, he completely reshapes the culture of the patriarchal village where she lives. Wickedly funny and proudly sexy, Wicker is a whimsical charmer.

Where to watch Wicker: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

The Mosquito Bowl

Director Peter Berg returns to Friday Night Lights territory with a new football movie based on a famous moment in gridiron history chronicled in a book by FNL author Buzz Bissinger. This one follows several college football greats who had joined the Marines and took part in this so-called Mosquito Bowl in the days before the Battle of Okinawa during the later stages of World War II. The cast includes Nicholas Galitzine (recently seen as He-Man in Masters of the Universe), Bill Skarsgård, and Pat McAfee.

Where to watch The Mosquito Bowl: Streaming on Netflix.

Rob Lowe: The Outsider

Actor Rob Lowe has been a fixture in film and television since the early 1980s and his unofficial membership in that period’s Brad Pack. After something close to half a century in the limelight, Lowe tells his story in a new documentary from Chris Smith, the acclaimed filmmaker behind docs like American Movie, The Yes Men, Fyre, and Mr. McMahon.

Where to watch Rob Lowe: The Outsider: Streaming on Netflix.

The Slightest Touch

In this documentary, which sounds like an absolutely ruthless tearjerker, actor Colin Farrell and his friend Emma Fogarty, a woman stricken with epidermolysis bullosa, attempt to conquer the Dublin Marathon together. Just reading the synopsis gets me verklempt. Good luck getting through the trailer without some tears.

Where to watch The Slightest Touch: Streaming on HBO Max.

Mickey’s Home Alone

Kevin!! Or, in this case, Mickey!! Forever on the lookout for new ways to leverage their most popular intellectual properties, Disney has made an animated version of Home Alone, with Mickey Mouse (and Pluto) fending off some bad guys over the holidays. I hope Mickey gets to say “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” at some point, followed by a cutaway to Pluto looking sheepish.

Where to watch Mickey’s Home Alone: Premieres on Disney+ on November 27.