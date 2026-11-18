New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Christopher Nolan’s epic retelling of a classic of ancient literature, Nicolas Cage play one of the most famous sports broadcasters in history, or a biopic about the beloved chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain. There’s also a new animated movie on Netflix, and a new Eli Roth horror film.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

The Odyssey

While Christopher Nolan probably would have preferred you see his film version of The Odyssey on the big screen (or maybe even IMAX), this week marks your first chance to see it at home. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the wayward Greek king lost at sea for years on a desperate quest to return home to his beloved Penelope (Anne Hathaway). Meanwhile, Penelope and her son Telemachus (Tom Holland) fend off the advances of a group of suitors (including Robert Pattinson’s Antinous) who wish to replace Odysseus on his throne. With impressive visuals and action scenes, and a slew of great performances, The Odyssey is among the most successful and acclaimed movies of 2026.

Where to watch The Odyssey: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Madden

Boom! Nicolas Cage plays John Madden, and Christian Bale is longtime Raiders owner Al Davis in Madden, David O. Russell’s biography of the football great that covers not only his time as an NFL coach and broadcaster, but also his involvement in the development of the ongoing series of video games that bear his name. (John Mulaney plays the executive who recruited Madden to be the face of his company’s game.)

Where to watch Madden: Prime Video.

Tony

Anthony Bourdain’s formative years as a young and inexperienced chef are chronicled in Tony, the new film from Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie director Matt Johnson. The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa plays Bourdain as an arrogant, obnoxious jerk who learns some harsh lessons about the real world when he’s forced to take a job working in a kitchen in 1970s Provincetown, Massachusetts. Sessa is a good Bourdain, but the best performance in the film is by Antonio Banderas, playing the world-weary chef of the restaurant that helps Bourdain discover his of food.

Where to watch Tony: Premieres on November 20 on HBO Max.

Steps

Animation always does well on Netflix, and while the company mostly acquires or distributes titles from other studios (KPop Demon Hunters was by Sony; the upcoming Ray Gunn is from Skydance) this one is a product of Netflix’s own animation studio, and presents a twist on the old Cinderella story, this time with the stepsisters less wicked and more misunderstood.

Where to watch Steps: Premieres on November 20 on Netflix.

Ice Cream Man

Hostel and Thanksgiving director Eli Roth’s latest horror film is Ice Cream Man, about a vendor of frosty treats who arrives in a small town and sends his customers into a murderous rage. Good Humor? More like the worst...

Where to watch Ice Cream Man: Premieres on November 20 on Shudder.