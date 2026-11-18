If you’re gonna have a streaming service, you better have lots of new stuff for people to watch in December. This is a high-stakes time of year. People are home, visiting their relatives and in-laws. If they don’t have shows to binge and films to view, they might actually talk to one another. Can you even imagine?? [shudder]

Netflix clearly takes this responsibility seriously. This December they have many of their big awards hopefuls of the year, including the acclaimed Spanish-language drama La Bola Negra, the Ava DuVernay documentary 14th, the animated films Ray Gunn and In Waves, and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel from writer Quentin Tarantino and director David Fincher.

Plus, a slew of reality series, kids shows, a Hot Ones spinoff, and even a film about two hopelessly mismatched cops who must partner up to stop an attack during Stockholm's Nobel Prize ceremony. (I hate when that happens.)

Here���s everything streaming on Netflix in December of 2026:

Avail. 12/1/26

an open field -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through collective grief and compassion, an open field follows director Teboho Edkins' return to the Ethiopian field where his younger brother and 156 others were killed in a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash in 2019.

Collect & Praise -- NETFLIX SERIES

Faith comes second to fortune as a money-hungry megachurch pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) scheme their way through scandal, chaos and controversy in this comedic episodic series.

HONEY TRAP -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pure love, affairs, love scams, host clubs — six celebrities are targeted in simultaneous romantic cons that slowly converge and take unexpected turns.

TRINITY -- NETFLIX SERIES

A heroic naval officer's newfound connection to the secretary of defense leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat.

A Knight's Tale

Big Fish

Burlesque

Coyote Ugly

Edward Scissorhands

The Emoji Movie

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Shifting Gears: Seasons 1-2

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Spring Breakers

Avail. 12/2/26

Hot Ones: Extra Heat -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically acclaimed interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans, this very special holiday episode welcomes Hollywood icon Rob Lowe, who will be featured on Netflix this season with his documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider (Nov 24), the scripted holiday feature In A Holidaze (Dec 2), and his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe (Dec 3). In this 30-minute special, Rob serves up the signature 10-wing challenge alongside deeply researched conversation, facing the heat and swapping stories from a decades-spanning career.

The Good Boss -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Italy's automotive heartland, the stubborn director of a steering-wheel factory struggles to keep control of the family business — and his own life.

In a Holidaze -- NETFLIX FILM

After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy.

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LA BOLA NEGRA -- NETFLIX FILM

Desire, pain and love intimately connect three generations of men in this passionate, award-winning epic spanning nearly a century of Spanish history.

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Marcos: Another World Is Possible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1994, a masked man became the face of the Zapatista uprising. Through Subcomandante Marcos, this documentary explores the movement's resistance today.

Merry Missed Connection

World War II: Behind Enemy Lines -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Witness one US Army unit's battles, bravery and covert missions from D-Day to V-E Day in never-before-seen restored footage and rare firsthand accounts.

Avail. 12/3/26

2 Broke Girls: Seasons 1-6

Empress of Flames -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a ruthless prince seizes Thipaya's throne, Princess Ananthip risks everything to avenge her family and reclaim all that he stole from her bloodline.

Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Gianmarco Soresi makes his Netflix debut with sharp wit and offbeat insights, from the sanctity of the group chat to arguing as a love language.

Jão: Tales from the Void -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After a long break and his father's sudden death, Jão, one of Brazil's biggest pop stars, returns to the stage and the music he once thought of leaving.

My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend -- NETFLIX FILM

In this rom-com, a man's beloved ex becomes an unapologetic feminist, clashing head-on with him over love and rights. Based on the hit Korean novel.

Pride and Prejudice -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hasty first impressions develop into something deeper between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in this faithful yet fresh adaptation of the classic novel.

Secrets -- NETFLIX FILM

Former sex worker Parni built a peaceful life for her daughter, but her abusive ex resurfaces, threatening to destroy everything she fought to protect.

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Avail. 12/4/26

14th -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Look closely at the constitutional crises dominating headlines today and a pattern emerges, hardwired into 160 years of history. 14th exposes an unfinished battle to define America, now taking on drastic new dimensions.

The Bend in the River -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Filmmaker Robb Moss revisits five friends at different stages of life, weaving nearly 50 years of footage into a portrait of aging and companionship.

The December Breeze -- NETFLIX SERIES

This is a love story: the love between friends. Four women from Colombian high society defy norms and discover that to desire is to shape their destiny.

Love is Blind: South Africa -- NETFLIX SERIES

Is love blind in Mzansi? Dineo and Solo Langa host this love experiment where South African singles date and connect sight unseen, hoping to find forever.

O Saathi Re -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Karan finds out his wife Roshni is having an affair, he devotes himself to helping her thrive — even as it destroys him.

Selling Sunset: Season 10 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The O Group is getting a major glow-up for its milestone 10th season! Original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa make their grand returns, joining Brei Tiesi and Amanza Smith, while a crop of fresh new agents storm the office, raising the stakes, elevating the fashion, and serving up delicious drama.

Who Killed the Banker’s Widow? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary probes how a murder within a multimillionaire Spanish family shattered its seemingly perfect image and exposed rivalries at its core.

Avail. 12/5/26

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Gift -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a struggling coach becomes strangely gifted at predicting baseball talent, he takes on the task of guiding a failing high school team to victory.

Avail. 12/7/26

You, Me & Tuscany

Avail. 12/8/26

The Baddest Speechwriter of All -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martin Luther King Jr.'s lawyer and speechwriter, Dr. Clarence B. Jones, reveals the personal cost and surprising truths of making history, offering an insider’s view of the Civil Rights Movement.

Avail. 12/9/26

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Talented young baker-maker duos take on festive challenges for the holidays in this fun series hosted by "Gabby's Dollhouse" star Laila Lockhart Kraner.

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Grifters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tired of being broke and buried in family debt, Gabriel is tempted to fall in with his grifter friends, who commit online scams and live the high life.

Renfield

The Riot -- NETFLIX SERIES

1989 in a newly democratic Poland. A hardened prisoner and a politician on the rise must race to avert bloodshed at Mroki prison, where old ways die hard.

Avail. 12/10/26

Longlegs

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey -- NETFLIX SERIES

Patsy and John Ramsey navigate grief and scrutiny after their daughter's murder — while a flawed investigation unravels amid conflict and media frenzy.

Permafrost -- NETFLIX FILM

When a deadly virus falls into the wrong hands, two hopelessly mismatched cops must partner up to stop an attack during Stockholm's Nobel Prize ceremony.

YOLANTHE: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Yolanthe faces a trauma from her past and setbacks in building her dream LA home, she never gives up on the life she's creating for herself and Xess.

Avail. 12/11/26

Bad Day -- NETFLIX FILM

On one of the worst and wildest days of her life, single mom Joy fights to keep one little promise to her daughter in this comedy starring Cameron Diaz.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ Final Draw -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

On December 11, the Final Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will reveal the group matchups for the opening phase of the tournament. LIVE on Netflix exclusively in the United States and Canada. Coverage begins at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT. Learn more about The Final Draw at Tudum.com.

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In Waves -- NETFLIX FILM

Amid the sun-filled surf culture of SoCal, two lovestruck teens face a tragic twist of fate but find strength in friends and the ocean.

Jean-Michel Basquiat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Jean-Michel Basquiat is a reclamation of what has been lost in the legacy of a globally renowned artist. Through untold memories from his family, never-before-seen works, and rare archival imagery, this film demystifies the story of Basquiat and discovers the man behind it all, Jean-Michel.

Mega-Verse -- NETFLIX SERIES

Proxies -- NETFLIX FILM

A man walks into a police station with a confession, but soon reveals a larger scheme that sets off a twisted game connected to an impossible murder.

Tantara -- NETFLIX SERIES

Friends from humble beginnings seize their chance in the glitz and glamour of Korea's 1970s showbiz scene — fighting to turn their grit into glory.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua collide in a legacy-defining mega-fight from The Ring, live at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The fightcard also includes: Deontay Wilder vs. Jai Opetaia, Martin Bakole vs. Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Michael Essomba.

Avail. 12/12/26

Eastbound & Down: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 12/14/26

CoComelon Lane: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From big slides to first sleepovers, explore the world through JJ's curious eyes! Every milestone brings fun new experiences with family and friends.

Avail. 12/15/26

The Champs -- NETFLIX FILM

After a public outburst, a basketball coach must complete community service and train a team of players with intellectual disabilities for a tournament.

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My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dave digs in with Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and free solo legend Alex Honnold for an unfiltered season of candid and quirky interviews.

Scrambled

Sunshine Girls -- NETFLIX SERIES

A sudden move from NYC to California lands go-getter Olivia at Valley High, where influencer Riley and horse-loving Taylor shake up her freshman year.

Vida: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/16/26

A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1991, Gregg Smart was shot dead in the New Hampshire home he shared with his wife, Pamela. Within months, Pamela and her teenage lover, Billy Flynn, stood accused of his murder. Dubbed the most hated woman in America, Pamela became the face of a trial that held the country transfixed. Now, Pamela gives her own account of her husband’s death and the trial that followed.

The Cage: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Destined for greatness, Curtis is MMA's newest sensation. But jealousy, betrayal and rivalry could bring about his downfall.

The Faithful Gathering -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young couple opens their home to a small group, only to find chaos and unexpected guests in this comedy that mixes stand-up and fiction.

Give Me Some Sugah -- NETFLIX FILM

When a Chicago woman risks it all to open her dream bakery, a fateful encounter rewards her leap of faith. Inspired by the true story of Lenore Lindsey.

Avail. 12/17/26

Hide and See! -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a murder lands on a fearless journalist's desk, a sleepy small town's tangled bonds and buried secrets come undone, one devastating truth at a time.

Quiztopia -- NETFLIX SERIES

Win: any wish granted. Lose: forced labor. When a bitter girl and rebels target a national quiz show's iconic host, an alternate Japan spirals into chaos.

Secret Lives of Sister Wives

Tuiskoms: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Fleur and Werner plan their wedding, unexpected news reshapes their future while a woman with a troubled past looks for a fresh start in Wilderness.

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Unaccustomed Earth -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a health crisis forces a devoted mother and her family to return to the US, she confronts buried desires that upend her Indian American community.

Avail. 12/18/26

Another Disaster Holiday -- NETFLIX FILM

When his ex's new beau wins over his kids, jinxed dad Joseph hatches a chaotic plan to crash their vacation using his wife's babymoon as perfect cover.

Beyond Society -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The 1972 Andes plane crash was only the beginning. In this documentary, survivors and victims' families reveal the reality of the tragedy after rescue.

KISS:End of the Road

Living The Dream -- NETFLIX SERIES

At a London ecofood corporation, two cash-strapped best friends stumble into wild misadventures as they try to climb the career ladder and find love.

Maestro in Blue: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Back on Paxos, Orestis and Klelia confront uncertain futures as Sofia's criminal dealings put her family on a collision course with a grieving widow.

Raising The Cannons -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nick Cannon is pulling back the curtain like never before. This series dives deep past the headlines and inside his intricate world: twelve kids, six different moms, a booming career and ongoing health battles. See how he navigates his wild, blended family with humor, vulnerability and a genuine commitment to the Cannon family name, with all the heartfelt drama along the way. It’s glamorous, messy and surprisingly relatable. This is fatherhood, fame and family, where nothing is scripted and nothing is off limits.

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Ray Gunn -- NETFLIX FILM

In the retrofuturistic city of Metropia, private eye Raymond Gunn is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder and a multimedia star named Venus Nova.

Avail. 12/19/26

Sorry for Your Loss: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 12/20/26

The Åre Murders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A year after moving to Åre, Hanna's partnership with Daniel faces new testing territory as they investigate the death of a polarizing businesswoman.

Avail. 12/21/26

Untold: One Giant Upset -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

New York Giants players and coaches recall their rocky 2007 season and the unlikely run that led them to one of the most iconic Super Bowls ever.

Avail. 12/22/26

Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

As the world’s preeminent mentalist, Oz has captivated the biggest names with his ability to seemingly read minds. Now, in his first Netflix special, Pearlman brings that remarkable talent to a whole new stage, turning his attention to the audience in the room and viewers watching at home in a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind interactive experience. Keep your thoughts to yourself... if you can.

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Avail. 12/23/26

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH -- NETFLIX FILM

Brad Pitt stars as the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 LA. David Fincher directs a script by Quentin Tarantino.

Avail. 12/24/26

Emily in Paris: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Emily strides into a new era of ambition and romance as she makes bold moves that test her loyalties and the dream life she's fashioned in Paris.

Avail. 12/25/26

NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Bills vs. Broncos -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Unwrap a Netflix doubleheader of live football when NFL Gameday returns for the holidays with Bills vs. Broncos and Packers vs. Bears.

NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas, Packers vs. Bears -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Unwrap a Netflix doubleheader of live football when NFL Gameday returns for the holidays with Packers vs. Bears and Bills vs. Broncos.

Avail. 12/27/26

Six Kings Slam: Season 2 -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Six Kings. One crown. The world's top-ranked men's players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded, live tennis showcase.

Avail. 12/28/26

CoComelon: Season 16 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

JJ and friends play and grow together in this sweet mix of songs and little learning moments — from getting your first haircut to saying "I'm sorry."

Dolphins: My Close Encounter (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Over more than a decade, a pioneering marine biologist follows a pod of Red Sea dolphins to shed light on their behavior and uncover new mysteries.

Avail. 12/30/26

Blippi

Book Club: The Next Chapter

The Later Daters: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Five icons are ready to find love again — and this time, they're bringing their famous friends and family along for the ride. In The Later Daters Season 2, celebrities Christie Brinkley, Margaret Cho, Vivica A. Fox, Caroline Rhea, and Pebe Sebert (with daughter Kesha by her side) open their hearts to a whole new dating world, guided once again by Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and relationship coach Logan Ury.

Avail. 12/31/26

COUNTDOWN CONCERT 2026-2027 STARTO to WORLD (JP) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Wayans Bros.: Seasons 1-5