We already did a whole video on all the little things you missed in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. But you know what? This trailer was so full of hidden secrets that even we missed a few. So we’re back with a second Easter egg video on all the stuff we missed the first time around.

That’s the subject of our latest Doomsday video. We’ll look at the new poster for Doomsday, and all the secrets it contains, plus we’ll dive back in to that epic new Doomsday trailer, and point out all the Marvel references that slipped past us, including the callback to X-Men: The Animated Series, the meaning of the Julius Caesar bust on Professor Xavier’s bookshelf, and why Doom has a metal badge on his chest, and why it looks like the Kree symbol from Captain Marvel.

Watch our full Doomsday trailer breakdown below:

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If you liked that video on even more Easter eggs and hidden secrets in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, check out more of our videos below, including one on how and why Steve Rogers is back in Avengers: Doomsday, one on all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and one on the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Endgame Encore premieres in theaters on September 25; Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18.

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