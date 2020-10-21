‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Trailer: A Martial-Arts Princess Movie

Disney has been mixing up and modernizing their tried-and-true princess movie formula in recent years. Frozen turned the traditional romance into a tale about the bond between sisters. Instead of a damsel in distress, Moana featured a brave young woman who saved her people by going on an adventure across the seas. The hero of Disney’s next animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon, looks like a full-on martial-arts master. The trailer shows Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) exploring a booby-trapped tomb straight out of Indiana Jones, but instead of a giant rolling boulder at the end she finds a guy in a mask she has to fight.

The rest of the trailer blends together elements of Westerns, fantasy, and even a little dystopian sci-fi. It definitely feels like a different sort of Disney animated feature. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu,

Raya and the Last Dragon opens in U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021.