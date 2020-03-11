Richard E. Grant Joins ‘Loki’ Series On Disney Plus

Looks like Loki will be joined by good company in his new Marvel spinoff series on Disney+. Variety has announced that renowned British actor Richard E. Grant has officially joined the cast of Loki, marking his second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (his first being as Dr. Zander Rice in Logan).

Disney is staying tight lipped on who Grant will be appearing as, although it was reported that he will only be featured in a single episode of the series. Richard E. Grant is currently starring in Jason Segel’s Dispatches From Elsewhere on AMC. Last year, you could spot him in another Disney-owned franchise — he played General Pryde in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Loki will be led by Tom Hiddleston, and will follow the Sorcerer Supreme’s adventures as he pops up at random points in history and influences major events. It’s also rumored that the show will serve as a precursor to Taika Waititi’s upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The current cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino. Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) will write and executive produce the show. Loki is one of many Marvel-inspired limited series being developed by Disney Plus, alongside *deep breath* Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Falcon and Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and WandaVision. The show is set to debut sometime in early 2021.