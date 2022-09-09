Did we just get our first glimpse of Sauron? Is there going to be a hidden Sauron on this show? What exactly is going down on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Where is all this headed?

In our latest Rings of Power video, we break down Episode 3 of the series, which reinforces the show’s key theme: Do you stay in the past or do you press forward? We look at how this idea is reflected in all the various characters of the show, and we also point out all The Lord of the Rings Easter eggs. They include the little teases of Mordor hidden throughout the episode, all the elements taken from J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings, the Middle-earth history you need to know to fully understand this week’s events, the echoes of The Hobbit in certain storylines, and the meaning of the sigil that Galadriel finds. Check out all the Easter eggs and hidden details below:

