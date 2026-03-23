Brand new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online this week.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the second season of the MCU superhero series Daredevil: Born Again, as well as the highly anticipated 20th anniversary special celebrating Hannah Montana. Plus, catch a brand new true crime docu-series on TV.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 Premiere)

Matt Murdock leads the resistance against New York City’s corrupt Mayor Wilson Fisk while navigating the arrival of a serial killer in the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again: The series’ second season premieres exclusively on Disney+ at 9PM E.T. on March 24, with new episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

In this highly anticipated special, Miley Cyrus puts the iconic blonde Hannah Montana wig back on as she sits down on a recreated set for an in-depth interview celebrating two decades of her beloved Disney Channel character.

Where to watch Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special: The special TV event streams on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24.

READ MORE: How Much Money ABC Loses by Not Airing The Bachelorette Season 22

Bait

In Bait, Riz Ahmed plays a struggling British actor thrust into an existential crisis amid online hate after auditioning for the role of a lifetime.

Where to watch Bait: All six episodes of the thriller series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 25.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

In Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, an engaged couple become convinced something horrifying is awaiting them in the tense week leading up to their wedding.

Where to watch Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen: The Duffer Brothers’ new horror series streams exclusively on Netflix beginning March 26.

Betrayal: Secrets & Lies

Based on the hit podcast, Betrayal: Secrets & Lies chronicles real-life stories of deceit, including infidelity, crime, and double lives.

Where to watch Betrayal: Secrets and Lies: The docu-series premieres at 10PM E.T. on ABC on March 29.

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