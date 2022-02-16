Robert Pattinson wants a sequel to The Batman, if only to revive one specific story arc from the comics. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, both Pattinson and director Matt Reeves expressed interest in adapting one of Batman’s most infamous storylines — 1988’s “A Death in the Family.”

For the uninitiated, “A Death in the Family” centers around the death of teenager Jason Todd, the second character to take on the mantle of Batman’s sidekick Robin. Jason was first introduced to the comics in 1984, and had become unpopular with comic readers by the late 1980s. Therefore, DC set up a phone number that allowed fans to vote on Jason's ultimate fate. This kind of audience participation was a novel concept, and it was a success. A slight majority voted to kill off the character, so Jason was bludgeoned to near-death by the Joker and finished off by a fatal explosion. It was dark, and that's exactly why Pattinson is drawn to it.

“Yeah but he has to be 13. That's the only way I’ll accept it!” Pattinson joked. “No, I love ‘Death in the Family’ and stuff. I think it would be so cool. Also, people are so scared of it, that it’s kind of exciting. I think it would be a really fun addition.”

Reeves agreed with Pattinson, and is intrigued at how the disturbing plot could be incorporated into a major motion picture. “I also like ‘Death in the Family’ and I think the idea of being able to approach some of the stories and think, ‘How can we do this in a way that feels fresh and grounded?’” explained Reeves. “Look at the scary thing and see if there’s a way to do it. The question is, would we be too scared? I think we should try.”

All of this is obviously speculation for the future. Until then, we can look forward to The Batman hitting theaters on March 4.