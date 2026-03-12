Sailor Moon superfans take note: A rare Sailor Moon short is set to screen at Universal Studios Hollywood — and only at Universal Studios Hollywood — during an upcoming event this spring.

Universal introduced “Fan Fest Nights” as a geekier complement to its long-running Halloween Horror Nights event back in the spring of 2025. The special after-hours ticketed event features unique attractions, foods, and experiences inspired by various film and TV franchises.

Last year’s Fan Fest Nights lineup included Back to the Future, Star Trek, and Dungeons & Dragons. This year features an “immersive walk-through” that mashes up Scooby-Doo and the Universal Monsters, a One Piece show in the theater usually occupied by the Waterworld stunt spectacular, a “Search for the Hippogriff” in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — and this special Sailor Moon short.

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe” is described as an “all-original Japanese CG anime short film” that

... will gather guests within DreamWorks Theatre to watch a subtitled version featuring heroine Super Sailor Moon as she battles an unforeseen enemy with sinister motives to acquire the Legendary Silver Crystal from Moon Palace’s enchanting ball. With her unwavering spirit, accompanied by audience support, Super Sailor Moon will prove good indeed prevails over evil as she outwits her rival and restores tranquility to the Moon Palace.

The DreamWorks Theatre is the 4D theater at Universal Studios Hollywood. In addition to 3D visuals, it’s equipped with various special effects like rumbling seats and wind gusts. It currently serves as the home of a 4D Kung Fu Panda short film.

This special Sailor Moon short previously played at Universal Studios Japan in their 4-D theater back in 2018. It’s is the first theme park attraction inspired by the popular anime franchise.

This year’s Universal Fan Fest Nights will run April 23-25 and May 1-3, 7-9, 14-16, 2026. Tickets are already on sale for the full run of the event.

